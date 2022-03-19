Samsung offers wide range of microwave ovens

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 09:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Microwave oven has become a modern day necessity, especially for working people, as it saves a great amount of time by allowing people to heat up foods without long hours of preparations while eliminating the need for constant supervision.

These machines are of three types – Solo, Grill, and Convection. Solo microwaves are ideal for generic tasks like reheating food, cooking ready meals, steaming vegetables, defrosting meat, etc.

With a wide range of choices available for these microwaves, the Solo type is the most affordable ones in the market.

With additional features and an internal grill, the Grill type of microwave allows for more crispy and better-looking food. Serving greater flexibility and options in terms of cooking, it allows one to try out exciting recipes with convenience.

Microwave oven which comes with a convection option, allows baking cakes, pizzas, etc., in addition to the usual functions.

The auto cook/reheat/defrost feature helps the microwave to set the power setting to function according to the weight of the food. The 'Keep Warm' function also keeps the food at the right temperature without overcooking.

Microwaves with 'Energy Save Mode,' can cut down on power consumption when on standby.

For the large or rectangular dishes, microwaves with the 'Disable Turntables' feature can make the microwave fit for those dishes.

Microwave ovens with a 'Sensor Cooking' feature, adjusts the power level and cooking time, based on the density of moisture in the food and air.

Equipped with the amazing mentioned and additional features like Hot Blast, Ceramic Cavity, Tandoor Technology, and many more, Samsung Consumer Electronics offers a huge line-up of microwave ovens. Beyond whipping up instant and delicious meals, Samsung's microwave oven allows customers to cook conveniently while saving a lot of time in the kitchen.

Customers can choose a wide variety of pre-programmed local recipes and enjoy homemade flavors with a simple touch of the button.

Available in 20 litre, 23 litre, 28 litre, and 35 litre versions, these ovens can cost from Tk 8,900 to Tk 42,900.

