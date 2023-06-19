Samsung offers up to Tk38,000 discount on smartphones marking Eid

Samsung has up to Tk38,000 discount Galaxy smartphones to add new colors to the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

From entry-level smartphones to flagship ones, 16 Samsung devices are here with offers for this Eid-ul-Azha, reads a press release.

Among them, customers can purchase 8GB/128GB variants of Samsung Galaxy M33, A33 and A53 at discounts of up to Tk3,500 – costing Tk35,599, Tk45,699 and Tk55,499, respectively. Moreover, Galaxy A04s and Galaxy F23 are now available at only BDT 17,499 and Tk32,499 - down from Tk17,999 and Tk33,999, respectively. Topping it off, the much-loved flagship device of the year – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – is up for Tk221,999, accounting for a massive discount of Tk38,000!

Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Elevating customers' smart lives through top-notch innovation has always been our priority. As a continuation to this very philosophy, we are bringing a range of exciting deals this Eid in an effort to make the occasion a bit sweeter for all Samsung customers."