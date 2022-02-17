Samsung offers pre-order discounts on Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra.

Samsung customers can now pre-order the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra, the latest additions to the Galaxy S series-Samsung's premium range of smartphones with Tk15,000.

The devices, S22+ and S22 Ultra, are now priced at Tk1,14,999 and Tk1,43,999, respectively, said a press release.

Customers who pre-order will receive a Tk10,000 cashback or a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, as well as a Tk10,000 bonus cashback on the exchange of select devices.

Customers will also receive a 50% discount on a one-time screen replacement and insurance with Galaxy Assured by paying Tk5000 to receive a 50% guaranteed buyback.

Muyeedur Rahman, head of Business of Samsung Mobile, said, "Delivering cutting-edge technology and the best experience to our customers has always been a top priority for us at Samsung. We have curated these offers keeping consumer necessities in mind and hope that it shall make the purchase of the Galaxy S22 devices more fruitful for our customers."

Customers can also enjoy cashback of up to TK7,000 on City Bank AMEX cards and Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), bonus MR points of up to TK5000 for City AMEX, and a MR redemption option worth Tk10,000. Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and IPDC offer extended 0% EMI for up to 24 months, and IPDC EZ offers card with 0% EMI for up to 24 months.

The devices can be pre-ordered through the Samsung website at www.s22preorder.com/.