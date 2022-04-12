Samsung offers grand deals for Eid

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 08:11 pm

Samsung offers grand deals for Eid

Customers can purchase the home appliances at offered prices till the night before Eid

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung, a consumer electronics brand, is offering a range of offers and promotional prices on its TV, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, and air conditioner as part of its Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 campaign.

Consumers can avail a variety of deals for home appliances through the campaign, such as Buy 1 TV, get another TV free, and exclusive 50% discount on sound bars, said a press release on Tuesday (12 April).

Samunsung is also giving away gifts like rice cookers, sandwich makers, and toasters which are available with the selective models of UHD and QLED TVs.

Under the Buy 1 Get 1 offer, customers purchasing 65'' and 75'' QLED and UHD TV will get 32'' smart TV, tabs, and 43'' smart TV for free. In addition, customers can get cashback with their purchase of Samsung televisions.

Samsung Bangladesh's Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Shahriar Bin Lutfor said, "Eid comes as an occasion to rejoice the bonding with our friends and family. As our houses are filled with laughter and happiness, convenience with home appliances can come as cherries on top."

"As a loyal brand, Samsung understands this endeavor and opts to make the purchase of home appliances easier on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," he added.

Customers can purchase the home appliances at offered prices till the night before Eid.

Besides the official outlets, customers can also purchase the products online.

