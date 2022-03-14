Samsung offers discounts and cashback on TV

Samsung, an electronics manufacturer, is providing cashback opportunities as well as discounts on various models of televisions.

The move aims to make high-end television models affordable for a broader range of consumers, said a press release on Monday (14 March).

Regarding this offer, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung has always emphasised providing the highest of quality technologies, products, and services. We believe by dropping the prices on these products, we will be able to take Samsung products to more homes without compromising on the features or quality."

According to the media release, by decreasing the prices of its TV range, the company is ensuring that a greater number of people in the country can enjoy technologies and innovation.