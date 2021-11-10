Samsung offers 5 smartphones under TK22,000

Corporates

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 06:57 pm

Related News

Samsung offers 5 smartphones under TK22,000

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 06:57 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Samsung, an electronics brand, has offered five smartphones within an affordable budget, starting from Tk8,599 to Tk22,000.

Samsung has offered smartphones on an affordable budget equipped with amazing cameras and exciting features in catering to all segments of customers, according to a press release.

The five smartphones are Galaxy M02, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A12, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A22.

The Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, 32GB of internal storage, and a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro, and a 5MP selfie camera.

The phones are available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variations, priced at Tk8,599 and Tk9,999, respectively.

The Galaxy A03s is equipped with a triple camera setup including a 2MP depth camera, a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 5MP front camera, a 5000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch Infinity & "V" Display.

The device is available at Tk13,999.

The Galaxy A12 has a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP front camera. It has an 850 (8nm) processor.

Two versions of this device are available - the 64GB at Tk14,999 and the 128GB at
Tk16,499.

The Galaxy F22 presents a sharp 90Hz display, a 6000 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth camera, and a 13MP front camera.

The device is available at Tk19,499.

The Galaxy A22 is equipped with a 48MP quad-camera setup, consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP

macro camera, along with a 13MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery.
The device can be had for TK21,999.

Samsung / Samsung Bangladesh / Smartphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day