Samsung offers 5 smartphones under TK22,000

Samsung, an electronics brand, has offered five smartphones within an affordable budget, starting from Tk8,599 to Tk22,000.

Samsung has offered smartphones on an affordable budget equipped with amazing cameras and exciting features in catering to all segments of customers, according to a press release.

The five smartphones are Galaxy M02, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A12, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A22.

The Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, 32GB of internal storage, and a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro, and a 5MP selfie camera.

The phones are available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variations, priced at Tk8,599 and Tk9,999, respectively.

The Galaxy A03s is equipped with a triple camera setup including a 2MP depth camera, a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 5MP front camera, a 5000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch Infinity & "V" Display.

The device is available at Tk13,999.

The Galaxy A12 has a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP front camera. It has an 850 (8nm) processor.

Two versions of this device are available - the 64GB at Tk14,999 and the 128GB at

Tk16,499.

The Galaxy F22 presents a sharp 90Hz display, a 6000 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth camera, and a 13MP front camera.

The device is available at Tk19,499.

The Galaxy A22 is equipped with a 48MP quad-camera setup, consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP

macro camera, along with a 13MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery.

The device can be had for TK21,999.