Samsung offers 3-months of Spotify Premium membership

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 08:47 pm

The campaign is only available to those users of the A-series, M-series, and S-series of 2021

Spotify users usually get the chance to enjoy a 30-day free trial for Spotify Premium Subscription where they can indulge over 70 million songs and more than 2.2 million podcasts without any interruption of advertisements.

Recently Samsung Bangladesh has collaborated with Spotify to bring a new campaign for the music connoisseur of the country, where they can enjoy a 3-months free Premium Subscription of Spotify, stated in a press release issued on Sunday.

Samsung users who have not yet tried Spotify Premium are eligible for the campaign and can easily access millions of songs, podcasts, and offline downloads for free.

People do not have to provide their payment information to subscribe for the Premium membership as there will be a separate tab in the pricing menu for Samsung users in the Spotify application.

The campaign is only available to those users of the A-series, M-series, and S-series of 2021. In addition, Tablet consumers can also download the application and enjoy the offer of the campaign.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "We are extremely pleased to partner with Spotify to bring 3-months Premium Subscription for free for all of our cherished customers."

"Spotify in Bangladesh will enhance the local music industry and allow a wide range of Bangladeshis to access global music. We have always valued our customers and have always tried our best to provide numerous services to them. Hence, we will be delighted if Samsung users are pleased with our thoughtful initiative" he added.

