Samsung launches wedding offer ‘Bibaho Utshob’

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 04:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The leading electronics brand Samsung Bangladesh has introduced the "Bibaho Utshob" offer on its electronic items for newlyweds.

The offer is divided into four bundle-price packages including platinum, diamond, gold, and silver, said a press release.

The platinum package with a 55" 4K UHD TV, a 465-litre no frost refrigerator, and a 9KG front-loading steam wash washing machine costs TK2,24,000.

The Diamond package costs Tk 1,59,900 and includes a 43" 4K UHD TV, a 321-litre no frost refrigerator, and an 8KG front-loading washing machine.

The gold package costs Tk 99,900 and includes a 43" Smart TV, a 275-litre no frost refrigerator, and a 7KG inverter top-loading washing machine.

The Silver Package combined with a 32" smart TV, a 218-litre frost refrigerator, and a 7KG top-loading washing machine cost Tk79,900.

Along with the exciting discounts on cutting-edge products, customers will also enjoy free gifts and a 0% EMI facility on their purchases.

