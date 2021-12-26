Samsung launches wedding offer ‘Bibaho Utshob’
The leading electronics brand Samsung Bangladesh has introduced the "Bibaho Utshob" offer on its electronic items for newlyweds.
The offer is divided into four bundle-price packages including platinum, diamond, gold, and silver, said a press release.
The platinum package with a 55" 4K UHD TV, a 465-litre no frost refrigerator, and a 9KG front-loading steam wash washing machine costs TK2,24,000.
The Diamond package costs Tk 1,59,900 and includes a 43" 4K UHD TV, a 321-litre no frost refrigerator, and an 8KG front-loading washing machine.
The gold package costs Tk 99,900 and includes a 43" Smart TV, a 275-litre no frost refrigerator, and a 7KG inverter top-loading washing machine.
The Silver Package combined with a 32" smart TV, a 218-litre frost refrigerator, and a 7KG top-loading washing machine cost Tk79,900.
Along with the exciting discounts on cutting-edge products, customers will also enjoy free gifts and a 0% EMI facility on their purchases.