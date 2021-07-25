Samsung launches one-stop platform for Bangladeshi customers

Corporates

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:42 pm

Related News

Samsung launches one-stop platform for Bangladeshi customers

The website will be updated regularly to provide customers with the latest information on all Samsung products

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:42 pm
Samsung launches one-stop platform for Bangladeshi customers

Samsung has just launched its official website in Bangladesh. Users can now access the site – https://www.samsung.com/bd/ - to view and collect all information regarding Samsung's electronics.

Information on Samsung's mobile devices (smartphones and tablets), watches, televisions, sound devices, home appliances (refrigerators, washing machine, air conditioners, microwave ovens, air purifiers), computing devices and other cutting-edge accessories are available in the website

Samsung's in depth understanding of the Bangladeshi consumer habits has enabled the brand to maintain product diversity and popularity among users, stated in a press release. 

With the designated official website for Bangladesh, Samsung has now extended its customer reach by attesting to its continuous efforts to improve user engagement and experience.

Hwansung Woo, MD of Samsung Bangladesh, said, "The website has been designed to serve as an authentic source to collect all information regarding Samsung's products and services available in the country and how to buy them. We are very hopeful that our customers can now utilize this website as a one-stop platform for accessing all useful information about Samsung products".

The website will be updated regularly to provide customers with the latest information on all Samsung mobiles and consumer electronic products.

Samsung

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds