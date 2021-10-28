Samsung launches new QLED television for cinematic experience

Corporates

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 10:05 pm

Related News

Samsung launches new QLED television for cinematic experience

“We step in to redefine the television experience for the audience in Bangladesh with our latest offering – Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV,” said Samsung Head of Business Shahriar Bin Lutfor

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Samsung launches new QLED television for cinematic experience

The leading electronics brand Samsung has launched Neo QLED 8k TV for Bangladesh, at an event on 28 October.

"We step in to redefine the television experience for the audience in Bangladesh with our latest offering – Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV," said Samsung Head of Business Shahriar Bin Lutfor, at the launch event.

"We opt to reassure our firm commitment to bring futuristic technology and dive into the riveting zone of crystal-clear picture and immersive sound," he added.

The launching event was attended by top officials from Samsung and its partners. Among them were Hwansung Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, Chairman, Fair Electronics, Arshad Huq, Managing Director & CEO, Transcom Electronics Limited, Shahid Ahmed Abdullah, Executive Director, Electra International Limited, Quazi Ashiq-Ur Rahman, Executive Director, Rangs Industries among others.

Recently, Samsung was ranked as a top- five brand in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2021. Samsung also ranked No.1 by Forbes as the World's Best Employers in 2021 for the second consecutive year.

 

 

Samsung / QLED television

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era