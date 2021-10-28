Samsung launches new QLED television for cinematic experience

The leading electronics brand Samsung has launched Neo QLED 8k TV for Bangladesh, at an event on 28 October.

"We step in to redefine the television experience for the audience in Bangladesh with our latest offering – Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV," said Samsung Head of Business Shahriar Bin Lutfor, at the launch event.

"We opt to reassure our firm commitment to bring futuristic technology and dive into the riveting zone of crystal-clear picture and immersive sound," he added.

The launching event was attended by top officials from Samsung and its partners. Among them were Hwansung Woo, Country Manager, Samsung Bangladesh, Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, Chairman, Fair Electronics, Arshad Huq, Managing Director & CEO, Transcom Electronics Limited, Shahid Ahmed Abdullah, Executive Director, Electra International Limited, Quazi Ashiq-Ur Rahman, Executive Director, Rangs Industries among others.

Recently, Samsung was ranked as a top- five brand in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2021. Samsung also ranked No.1 by Forbes as the World's Best Employers in 2021 for the second consecutive year.