Samsung launches Galaxy A24 in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
21 August, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 04:38 pm

Related News

Samsung launches Galaxy A24 in Bangladesh

Press Release
21 August, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 04:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung has launched the much-awaited addition to its 'Awesome' series of smartphones– the Galaxy A24, said a press release. 

Featuring a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 50MP main camera with OIS & VDIS, flagship-inspired design, and many more, the new Galaxy A24 is all set to bring an awesome smartphone experience to users.  

Samsung's new Galaxy A24 houses a flagship-inspired design in unique colours- light green, silver, and dark red. The display promises to offer an immersive and engaging visual experience. Besides, the 1000 nits brightness will allow users to seamlessly watch content all day, even in extreme sunlight. 

According to the media release, when it comes to the camera, the phone boasts a 50MP OIS main camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 13MP front camera. Whether it is high-quality portraits, trending selfies, versatile photography, or clear videos, the new Galaxy A24 offers all. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with super-fast charging. Samsung fans can now play games or watch movies at their hearts' content without excessively worrying about battery life. Apart from all these features, Galaxy A24 brings Helio G99 6nm processor, side fingerprint, and numerous other impressive specifications. 

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung is excited to launch the latest Galaxy A24 in the Bangladesh market. We believe that users will definitely enjoy using this smartphone and its amazing features. We hope to keep working toward introducing similar smartphone models and providing holistic smartphone experiences."

The Galaxy A-Series is one of the most popular ranges of handsets due to its features and utility at the price range. The series has produced some solid offers throughout the years, and the new A24 is shaping up as yet another one of those, priced at BDT 37,999 only!

Fans can visit their nearest Samsung authorised store, or log on to Samsung Bangladesh FB page. 

Samsung

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years