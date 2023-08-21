Samsung launches Galaxy A24 in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy

Samsung has launched the much-awaited addition to its 'Awesome' series of smartphones– the Galaxy A24, said a press release.

Featuring a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 50MP main camera with OIS & VDIS, flagship-inspired design, and many more, the new Galaxy A24 is all set to bring an awesome smartphone experience to users.

Samsung's new Galaxy A24 houses a flagship-inspired design in unique colours- light green, silver, and dark red. The display promises to offer an immersive and engaging visual experience. Besides, the 1000 nits brightness will allow users to seamlessly watch content all day, even in extreme sunlight.

According to the media release, when it comes to the camera, the phone boasts a 50MP OIS main camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 13MP front camera. Whether it is high-quality portraits, trending selfies, versatile photography, or clear videos, the new Galaxy A24 offers all. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with super-fast charging. Samsung fans can now play games or watch movies at their hearts' content without excessively worrying about battery life. Apart from all these features, Galaxy A24 brings Helio G99 6nm processor, side fingerprint, and numerous other impressive specifications.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung is excited to launch the latest Galaxy A24 in the Bangladesh market. We believe that users will definitely enjoy using this smartphone and its amazing features. We hope to keep working toward introducing similar smartphone models and providing holistic smartphone experiences."

The Galaxy A-Series is one of the most popular ranges of handsets due to its features and utility at the price range. The series has produced some solid offers throughout the years, and the new A24 is shaping up as yet another one of those, priced at BDT 37,999 only!

