Samsung launches Galaxy A03s

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 08:09 pm

The new phone has a 6.5-inch HD+display, 5000mAh battery, Type-C charger, 8GB RAM and 64GB ROM

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A03s, a new smartphone of the Galaxy A-series in the Bangladeshi market.

The new phone has a 6.5-inch HD+display, 5000mAh battery, Type-C charger, 8GB RAM and 64GB ROM, said a press release. 

The phone is equipped with a triple camera including a 13MP (main) camera, a 2MP micro camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 5MP front camera.

The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy A03s is available in three colors - black, white and blue that will be available at Tk13,999.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile of Samsung Bangladesh said, "Samsung customers have come to love our Galaxy A devices over the many years."

"The latest addition to the A-series family is equally good with multi-functional qualities that are well-suited for both millennials and adults.", he said.

