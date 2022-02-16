Samsung launches Galaxy A03 core, featuring Android 11 (Go edition), in Bangladesh market

Samsung has recently launched its newest member in the Galaxy A-series – Galaxy A03 core in the Bangladesh market.

Galaxy A03 core focuses on Android 11 (Go edition) that allows the handset to run smoother and launch apps 20% faster, reads a media release.

Smartphone users can now easily switch between apps without getting slow phone performance.

On this occasion, Head of Business of Samsung Mobile Md Muyeedur Rahman said, "Over the years, Samsung fans have come to love our Galaxy A smartphones. The latest addition to the A-series family is equally as good with outstanding attributes that are well-suited for first-time smartphone users, millennials, and adults. We are excited for our fans to try the Galaxy A03 Core and experience the awesome adventure it has to offer."

The latest addition to the "Awesome" series comes with a massive 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V Display for a fantastic viewing experience.

In addition, the phone comes with a great camera set-up with 8MP primary camera for the photography enthusiast and a 5MP front camera for instant high-quality selfies.

Additionally, Samsung has brought a power-packed 5000mAh battery in Galaxy A03 core to allow fans to enjoy more time watching content and less time charging the phone. This day-to-night and the long-lasting battery will allow users to enjoy their favorite content on the go without worrying about charging occasionally, the release added.

Smartphone users who are looking to buy the best value for money smartphone that comes with innovative and useful features now can put their faith in the Samsung Galaxy A03 core, which is available in the market at an attractive price point of Tk9,699. Customers would also get a free t-shirt with the smartphone purchase.