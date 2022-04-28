Samsung launches Eid offers in Galaxy A03 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Corporates

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 04:32 pm

Related News

Samsung launches Eid offers in Galaxy A03 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 04:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung has has come up with offers on smartphones of different price segments on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy A03, a device usually priced at Tk11,999, can be purchased with a cashback of Tk1000, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, available for Tk1,11,999, is now up for sale with a cashback of Tk10,000.

The campaign is going to run till the day before Eid, said a press release on Thursday (28 April).

Besides cashback offers, discount offers and 0% EMI facility, customers can get an opportunity to win a 4 night/5 days' stay in Dubai with Samsung's Eid special campaign ending on 1 May.

According to the media release, customers can also win cars like the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150.

Samsung / Samsung Eid Campaign / Smartphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

4h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

6h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

6h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access