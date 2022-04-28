Samsung launches Eid offers in Galaxy A03 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Samsung has has come up with offers on smartphones of different price segments on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy A03, a device usually priced at Tk11,999, can be purchased with a cashback of Tk1000, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, available for Tk1,11,999, is now up for sale with a cashback of Tk10,000.

The campaign is going to run till the day before Eid, said a press release on Thursday (28 April).

Besides cashback offers, discount offers and 0% EMI facility, customers can get an opportunity to win a 4 night/5 days' stay in Dubai with Samsung's Eid special campaign ending on 1 May.

According to the media release, customers can also win cars like the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150.