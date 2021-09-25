Samsung launches 4/64GB variant Galaxy A12 

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the new 4/64GB variant of its Galaxy A12 lineup to the market.

The new variant with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display and 5000 mAh battery, combined with 15W fast charging support, comes at a price of BDT 14,999.

The phone is equipped with a 48MP main camera sensor and a 5MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth, and 8MP front camera for a better photography experience.

Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by Mediatek MTK6765 Helio G35 processor with Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8 GHz.

Dolby Atmos, 3-slot dual SIM support, AR Emoji, Discord, Secure Folder, and side fingerprint sensor are some of the main features of the phone.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said that the 4/64GB variant of Galaxy A12 is the budget smartphone for all types of users with all modern features.

This variant is now available at all the Samsung official outlets in blue, black and red colours.

