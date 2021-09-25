Samsung launches 4/64GB variant Galaxy A12 

Corporates

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

Samsung launches 4/64GB variant Galaxy A12 

The new variant is now available at all the Samsung official outlets in blue, black and red colours

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 06:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the new 4/64GB variant of its Galaxy A12 lineup to the market. 

The new variant with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display and 5000 mAh battery, combined with 15W fast charging support, comes at a price of BDT 14,999.

The phone is equipped with a 48MP main camera sensor and a 5MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, 2MP Depth, and 8MP front camera for a better photography experience. 

Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by Mediatek MTK6765 Helio G35 processor with Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8 GHz.

Dolby Atmos, 3-slot dual SIM support, AR Emoji, Discord, Secure Folder, and side fingerprint sensor are some of the main features of the phone. 

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said that the 4/64GB variant of Galaxy A12 is the budget smartphone for all types of users with all modern features. 

This variant is now available at all the Samsung official outlets in blue, black and red colours. 
 

Samsung Bangladesh / Galaxy A12

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives