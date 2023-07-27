Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 during unpacked event

Samsung has unveiled its fifth-generation foldables – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 – enabling heightened productivity, creating new possibilities of customisation, and an operating system, said a press release.

The unpacked event took place in Seoul, South Korea recently. The devices will soon come to the Bangladesh market.

According to the media release, the Galaxy Z Flip5 now features a bigger screen of 3.5-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 720 x 748 for the cover display. Now the bigger cover display will allow users to reply to messages by using a full keyboard and navigate the main screen. Besides, users can add up to 12 widgets on the cover display and enjoy entertainment like Netflix and YouTube. The cover screen will also let users view Google Maps enhancing the navigation system and convenience. The device's Main Screen is 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The FlexCam features allow users to capture hands-free high-quality shots and videos. It's perfect for vloggers and content creators. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the camera provides crisper and more stable images and videos both in daylight and nighttime. The device has dual rear cameras of 12MP wide and 12MP Ultra-Wide and a front camera of 10MP. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is fully customizable, and users can choose Main Screen and Cover Display themes. Users can also create their own Cover Screen with various backgrounds, clock designs, and widgets. The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery, it reads.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 combines the collective technology of Samsung's expertise that enhances functionality and ensures users have high-level innovative experiences. Contents are more immersive due to the 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x for the Main Screen and 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x for the Cover Screen. Galaxy Z Fold5 captures stunning photos with its 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom, 10MP Telephoto, and 12MP Ultra-Wide. It has numerous camera modes, including Dual Preview, Rear Cam Selfie, and Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode. The device also features Flex mode. Games are faster and sharper due to the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It also comes with an S Pen, which makes the device perfect for business people and university students. The device is powered by a 4,400mAh battery, said the release.

Both devices have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm), and 25-Watt Super-Fast Charging. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will have less gap on the hinge design, portraying a thinner look. Galaxy Z Flip5 is available in Graphite and Mint colors, whereas Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in Icy Blue shades, it added.

Regarding the launch, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung foldables are created based on the company's openness philosophy and offer unparalleled smartphone experiences that seamlessly meet the needs of our dynamic users for a Smart Bangladesh. We are filled with excitement for the unveiling of the new foldables, and we hope to see them grow and successfully transform the experiences of our Smart Citizens."

The new generation of foldables will soon be available for fans in Bangladesh with pre-order offers, said the release.