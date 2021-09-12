Samsung introduces Galaxy F22 in Bangladeshi market

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the new Galaxy F22 in the Bangladesh market with a battery of 6,000mAh and 25W fast charging support.

Galaxy F22 is packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and One UI 3.1 that promises to deliver faster gaming and video performance, read a press release.

Galaxy F22 comes with a screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 as well as a USB Type C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colors – denim black and denim blue.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said that Samsung Bangladesh has extended its smartphone lineup with the new Galaxy F22 packed with outstanding features within budget.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many are dealing with financial instability, this budget-friendly smartphone will provide a personalized experience to them.