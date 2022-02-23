Samsung initiates exclusive AC Service campaign ahead of summer

Samsung has recently launched Samsung Air Conditioner "Before Service" (BS) campaign 2022.

With a view of providing top-notch cleaning services for air conditioners ahead of the summer season, the campaign will allow consumers to enjoy the fullest potential of Air Conditioners and will continue till 10 March, reads a press release.

Samsung Air Conditioner Before Service campaign aims to reach approximately 2,500 customers in 64 districts across the country.

More than 300 dedicated engineers will be working for this campaign. In a row, this is the fifth year, Samsung is continuing this campaign nationwide.

By BS Samsung pursues to provide a specialised cleaning service of air conditioners provided by their expert professionals for effective cleaning facilities, with summer season is right around the corner. The cleaning services will enhance the performance of air conditioners and give customers the best experience of using these electronics on a regular basis.

Driven by an inspiration sourced from a concentrated focus on ensuring customer satisfaction, Samsung always takes different exciting and innovative initiatives, adds the statement. To that end, they came up with different activities and promotional steps to make sure that the customers are pampered and served in better ways.

The company has taken a step towards this motto yet again by introducing the AC Before Service (BS) campaign. The campaign will help promote Samsung services across the country and raise awareness among consumers about its services in depth. Expert engineers from Samsung will deliver professional cleaning services to consumers.

For Samsung, customers always come first. That's why, they try to add value to their customers' lives by offering them something worthy and rewarding. Customers who will avail the AC sevice will earn gift coupons worth Tk1,500 upon purchasing Quality Driven Module (QMD) air conditioner, valid till 31 May 2022.

In this regard, Hwansung Woo, managing director of Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Samsung is all about innovation and delivering good quality products and professional services to the consumers. Along with that, we also care for our consumers' satisfaction with the products obtained from us. So, we hope that the AC Before Service (BS) campaign will allow us to add extra value to the lives of our cherished consumers."

Singapore, Korea, and other developed countries regularly practice the cleaning and servicing of air conditioners for safe and sustained usage. Consumers interested can call the Samsung call center at 08000-300-300 (toll free) and register calls for their free service, reads the statement.