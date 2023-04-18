Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 available at lowest possible price

18 April, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 10:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung is currently running an Eid-ul-Fitr campaign, where the brand is offering huge discounts and deals on a wide range of smartphones. Samsung has added its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 to this campaign.

This new offer comes as an opportunity for high-end smartphone admirers to grab these gadgets at a discounted price, said a press release.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. The screen has a 2640 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. The cover screen has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED with 512 x 260 resolution. The cover screen is excellent for checking notifications, sending quick replies to text messages, and viewing upcoming calendar appointments. The cover screen also serves as a viewfinder allowing users to snap hands-free photos and videos with the primary and ultrawide cameras. Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie camera. The phone has 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, an Octa-Core processor, and a 3,700mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at Tk154,999, for Eid it will be available at Tk129,999, reads the release.

According to the media release, Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2316 x 904 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The inside screen is 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 resolution. The device sports a 40MP primary camera, a 12MP 123-degree wide-angle, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical and 30x maximum digital zoom. The phone runs on an Octa-Core processor with up to 3.18 GHz, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, and a 4,400mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced at Tk259,999, for the Eid campaign, it will be available at Tk221,999.  To avail these offers, customers can visit their nearest Samsung authorised showroom.

