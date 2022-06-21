Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 outshines massive durability challenge

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 05:22 pm

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 outshines massive durability challenge

Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM and 3,300 mAh battery

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been proven to survive a massive durability test, which guaranteed a minimum of 4,18,000 complete and successful folds and unfolds for the device, reads a press release.

Polish YouTuber "MrKeybrd" performed this unique experiment through a 12-min video on his channel, livestreaming the folding test from 8 June to 13 June. The whiz trial finally ended once the fold-count hit 4,18,503, and there were finally some issues visible with the device's staying open or closed; the display of the Z Flip 3 was still seeming unaffected.

Based on the results of this test, it has been projected that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is capable of delivering flagship experience to the users for around five years, or a minimum of 2,00,000 folds, allowing at least 100 folds and unfolds per day.

Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said – "We have always been confident with the build and performance quality of our Flip and Fold range devices. The YouTube video was a testimony to how much Samsung puts into each of its devices. These kinds of genuine and unbiased trials are really very enthralling to keep the buzz alive in thecommunity".

Besides the folding test, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also claimed to have survived crashing on concrete surface and water resistance test.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM and 3,300 mAh battery. 
 

Samsung / Galaxy Z Flip 3

