Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available in Bangladesh for pre-orders

Corporates

Press Release 
15 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 07:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung has launched its most anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra and now it is available in Bangladesh for pre-orders. 

Samsung announced the commencement of the pre-orders on the 1st Impressions event at its flagship showroom on Wednesday (15 February), reads a press release. 

On pre-order, customers will get Tk15,000 cashback, and an additional cashback offer of up to Tk10,000, if paid via EMI (0% for up to 24 months, on selected banks).

Samsung will provide a 512GB version at the price of a 256GB version on pre-order. Customers will also get a 25W fast-charging travel adapter.

Besides, by pre-ordering Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, customers will be able to enjoy a 50% discount on the one-time screen replacement valid for one year.

Samsung S23 Ultra

