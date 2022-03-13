Samsung Galaxy S22 experiences record-breaking pre-orders

Samsung Galaxy S22 experiences record-breaking pre-orders

Photo: Courtesy
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series have reached a record high, as pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series have more than doubled those of the Galaxy S21 series.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has driven more than 60% of sales so far, reads a press release.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will break the rules with unmatched night photography and AI advancements, which will provide users with the feel of the best photos and videos on a Galaxy device.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also marks a new chapter for smartphones by combining the creative power of the S series with the S Pen-enabled productivity experience previously only available on the Galaxy Note.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung believes in combining cutting-edge technology with the latest innovations to offer top-notch performance to smartphone users. Our latest Galaxy S22 series is testimony to that. That's why, pre-orders for this series have surpassed all our previous records."

The Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are currently available in the local market with exciting offers. To find out more, keep an eye on Samsung Bangladesh's social media pages and website.

