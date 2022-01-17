Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G officially hit stores

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is now available at the Samsung brand shops and retail stores in the country.

The flagship device is also available for pre-order both online and at the Samsung brand shops, reads a press release.

Customers can also avail EMI for 12 months with 0% interest with selected banks from 15 January.

Those who have pre-ordered the device will be eligible to win a pair of Galaxy Buds+, an exchange bonus of up to Tk5,000, and up to 15GB of data with GP/Robi/Banglalink.

Muyeedur Rahman, head of business of Samsung Mobile, said, "The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition has been equipped with a slightly toned-down version of all the flagship features available in its predecessors, making it more affordable for those who are passionate about the spirit of fandom. With the Galaxy S21FE, our customers can reap the benefits of cutting-edge technology along with a powerful 5G network."

Samsung has launched the much-anticipated flagship device at the Tap Expo held on 6 January. The latest and newest offering from Samsung comes with top-notch performance and promising features, similar to its predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy S21.