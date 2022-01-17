Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G officially hit stores

Corporates

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G officially hit stores

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 09:55 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is now available at the Samsung brand shops and retail stores in the country.

The flagship device is also available for pre-order both online and at the Samsung brand shops, reads a press release. 

Customers can also avail EMI for 12 months with 0% interest with selected banks from 15 January.

Those who have pre-ordered the device will be eligible to win a pair of Galaxy Buds+, an exchange bonus of up to Tk5,000, and up to 15GB of data with GP/Robi/Banglalink.

Muyeedur Rahman, head of business of Samsung Mobile, said, "The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition has been equipped with a slightly toned-down version of all the flagship features available in its predecessors, making it more affordable for those who are passionate about the spirit of fandom. With the Galaxy S21FE, our customers can reap the benefits of cutting-edge technology along with a powerful 5G network."

Samsung has launched the much-anticipated flagship device at the Tap Expo held on 6 January. The latest and newest offering from Samsung comes with top-notch performance and promising features, similar to its predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy S21.  

Samsung

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

10h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

10h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1d | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre