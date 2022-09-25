Samsung Galaxy F22 now available across Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 03:55 pm

Samsung Galaxy F22 now available across Bangladesh

Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone is now available in all Samsung official outlet.

The smartphone comes with a 48 MP camera in a quad-setup and 6000 mAH battery, along with other robust and innovative features, said a press release. 

Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The device comes with two trendy color variants – Denim Black and Denim Blue. 

The device is packed with a variety of features, such as 6.4-inch 90 Hz sAMOLED infinity-U display, One UI Core 3.1, Side fingerprint scanner and many more. These features strongly suggest that the gadget could enhance the pleasure of watching movies and playing some intense games at the same time. 

Samsung has also added a 15W fast charging feature to F22, allowing users to watch video contents and play games without worrying about the battery life. The quad camera setup in the device features an 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth camera, besides the gamechanger 48 MP true camera.

"There is a shift in the way people use their smartphones in recent times, with a substantial increase in video content consumption. With a super AMOLED display powered by a massive 6000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will definitely meet the demands of those users, especially our young Gen Z and millennial users, who use their smartphones mostly for academic and entertainment purposes", said Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is being sold at official Samsung outlet at Tk23,999.

