Samsung extends ‘Dubike’ offer, providing discounts and attractive prizes

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 04:02 pm

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh extends the exciting "Dubike" offer till 15 May, offering chances to win 5 days/4 nights Dubai trip, a brand new Suzuki Gixxer SF motorbike, discounts up to Tk10,000, and more prizes with the purchase of any Samsung smartphone.

Previously, the country's rock icon BassBaba Sumon met and greeted the winners on 22 April at the capital's Bashundhara City and 23 April at Jamuna Future Park, reads a press release.

Additionally, Zohad Reza Chowdhury from the band Nemesis handed over prizes to the winners at Chittagong's Sanmar Ocean City on 25 April.

In addition to the amazing offer comprising attractive prizes and discounts, Samsung is offering consumers 0% EMI facilities for up to 24 months.

In this regard, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung has always launched unique initiatives while keeping the consumers' interest and convenience in mind. After a tremendous response, we decided to extend the offer for our fans. We hope that more consumers will be able to enjoy the special offer and avail of the attractive prizes."

