Samsung celebrates inauguration of Padma Bridge with photography campaign

Marking the momentous inauguration ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Samsung Mobile Bangladesh has recently announced a special campaign. 

Samsung fans can try their luck by capturing photos of Padma Bridge with a Samsung smartphone, and see if they win the opportunity to bag a brand-new Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Tab A!

To participate, users are required to capture the Padma Bridge with any Samsung smartphone and post it in the comment section of the announcement post (https://www.facebook.com/SamsungBangladesh/photos/a.321070807919941/6047...), using hashtags #withGalaxy and #Samsung on Facebook. 

The photographer with the best photo of the Padma Bridge will receive the first prize; a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, whereas the 2nd to 10th position holders will each get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A, reads a press release. 

Photos must be submitted within 15 July.

Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is a symbol of our country's pride. We have all witnessed the glorious inauguration ceremony of this monumental establishment, and we cannot wait to visit there! To expedite this joy, Samsung has launched this photo contest for the fans. We hope that this campaign will bring people together during a time of a shared celebration".

