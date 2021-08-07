Samsung brings several options of Crystal UHD TV 

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has brought several options of Crystal UHD TV in the country. 

With the Ultra High Definition (UHD or 4K) screen resolution, Samsung televisions of 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch screens are now available in the market, reads a press release.

With audio-visual quality reaching new heights and usability becoming more seamless and intuitive than ever before, Samsung has additionally gotten imaginative when it comes to forming factors and aesthetics, producing a range of sophisticated solutions that have given rise to the era of the 'Lifestyle TV.' 

The terms Full High Definition (FHD) and Ultra High Definition (UHD or 4K) denote the screen resolution. Full High Definition (FHD) is the resolution 1920x1080P, and Ultra High Definition (UHD) is the resolution 3840x2160P. 

FHD offers 1920x1080 pixels, and UHD offers 3840x2160 pixels resolution. 

As the term 'Ultra' signifies, UHD TV will provide a more improved viewing experience – what we call immersive – than FHD TV. 

UHD is used on larger TVs so you can sit closer to the TV and still enjoy a crisp and clear picture. 

When it comes to vivid color shades, UHD is considered the upper crust and will offer you a crystal display, which optimizes color expression so you can see every subtlety. 

While FHD could be good for watching full HD, you can distinctly notice the clarity and sharpness while comparing this to UHD. 

Furthermore, for your better experience, TV manufacturers around the world have enhanced the functionality of UHD TV by adding some extra features such as Fast User Interface, Streaming Video Service, Color Gamut, Recommendation Engine, and whatnot to deep dive into a world of binge-watching. 

Samsung

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

