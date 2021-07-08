Samsung brings Eid offers with smart TV

Corporates

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 09:51 pm

Samsung brings Eid offers with smart TV

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has launched 'Big Offer Eid Jombe Ebar' campaign with an array of offers.

Customers willing to purchase the 55-inch or 75-inch 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV can win an Air Purifier or a Washing Machine with the option of paying through EMI in 36 months, reads a press release.

Moreover, customers can also enjoy a cashback of up to Tk100,000 on selected products. On top of it, customers will receive a 50% discount on Sound Bar when purchased with UHD TVs and can enjoy up to Tk20,000 on exchange offers on television. 

The ongoing offer will end on 31 July.     

Additionally, the Samsung TV models come with 2 years and 1 year of warranty service of LED panel and spare parts, respectively. They are also providing home delivery, installation, and five years of service, all of which are completely free.

