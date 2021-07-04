Samsung brings big offer for Eid-ul-Adha

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has launched 'Big Offer, Eid Jombe Ebar' campaign for Eid-ul-Adha. The offer will continue until 31 July.

Under the campaign, customers purchasing 55" or 75" 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV can win Air Purifier or Washing Machine with option of EMI at 0% interest for 36 months, says a press release.

Customers can also enjoy cashback up to Tk100,000 on selected TV models. Moreover, customers will benefit from a 50% discount on Sound Bar when purchased with UHD TVs.

Customers will also enjoy a cashback of up to BDT 15,000 on the purchase of selected Refrigerators, up to Tk14,000 on Washing Machines, up to BDT 12,000 on Residential Air Conditioners, and up to Tk3,000 on Microwave Oven.

The campaign will allow customers to benefit from exchange offers – up to Tk23,000 on Refrigerators, up to Tk20,000 on television, up to Tk14,000 on Air Conditioner, up to Tk5,500 on Washing Machine, and up to Tk4,000 on Microwave Oven.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said the pandemic has altered the way people celebrate their Eid now. A percentage of the population preferred to stay home to avoid getting themselves or loved ones infected with Covid-19.

They are surrounding themselves with modern technology. Thus, to heighten their experiences and bring innovative technologies into their lives, Samsung is proud to bring a new campaign for the Eid-ul-Adha, the official added.

Customers can also purchase the products online from authorized national distributors' website, which will be safely delivered to their home without any charge. For more information, interested customers can call Samsung 24x7 customer service – 08000300300.