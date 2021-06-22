Samsung brings 45 litres family size convection oven in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 08:00 pm

Samsung brings 45 litres family size convection oven in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 08:00 pm

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has introduced a family size convection oven with a capacity of 45 liters to cater to the needs of the local customers, says a press release. 

On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business at the Consumer Electronics of Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Due to rapid lifestyle changes, convection ovens have become a fitting alternative solution to the conventional cooking methods. After analysing the immense growth, we have decided to bring a long-lasting product suitable for the Bangladeshi cooking style. We hope that this innovation will help our customers by saving their time and energy while making their life easier."

The oven also features Samsung Ceramic Enamel Interior that ensures anti-bacterial protection. The Ceramic Enamel's hard-wearing and durable interior results in making the oven seven times more resistant to rust and scratch. In addition, the durable surface makes the cleaning process more hygienic and stress-free.

The Samsung Smart Sensor technology sets the ideal cooking time and power, detects humidity, and determines the weight of the food to perfection. The exceptionally designed enamel functionality has achieved approval from Hohenstein Institute in Germany, and unlike plastic, it does not discolor due to high-cooking temperatures or excessive cleaning.

