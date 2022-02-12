Samsung and Apex collaborate to introduce exciting offers

Corporates

12 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:34 pm

Consumer electronics manufacturer Samsung has partnered up with Apex footwear to bring exciting discount offers for their customers. 

The offers shall last from 10-17 February, reads a press release. 

During the campaign period, upon purchasing any handset priced above Tk16,000 from selected Samsung authorised stores in any mobile market in the country, customers will receive a coupon. 

When presented at Apex stores in Bashundhara City and Jamuna Future Park, the coupon will entitle the customers to a discount of Tk500 upon purchase of shoes worth Tk2500 or more.

On the other hand, customers spending a minimum amount of Tk2500 on shoes from Apex stores in Bashundhara City and Jamuna Future Park shall receive a coupon. 

Redeeming the coupon at selected Samsung authorized stores shall entitle them to a 5% discount on any handset priced above Tk16,000. Both these coupons shall be vaid till 15 March. 

Md Muyeedur Rahman, Samsung Mobile Head of Business, said, "We are glad to have collaborated with Apex, as an effort to give some love back to our customers by enabling them to purchase their desired handsets and favorite shoes at discounted prices. We believe that this partnership will be fruitful for our fashion-loving customers."

"Through this collaboration, our customers can enjoy exciting discounts, not only on our footwear but also their desired handsets. We hope that this partnership yields further prospects as well as a fulfilled group of customers," said Sagnik Guha, Head of Marketing, Apex Footwear Limited. 
 

