Salim Uddin reappointed BHBFC chairman

Professor Dr Salim Uddin has been reappointed as the director and chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC).

The Financial Institutions Department (FID) of the finance ministry issued a notification regarding his reappointment on 16 February, reads a press release. 

Dr Salim Uddin, the vice president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), is also acting as the chairman of the executive committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. 

Earlier, he had been working as a director of Rupali Bank and Rupali Investment Ltd. 

Dr Md Salim Uddin is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), Fellow Cost & Management Accountant (FCMA), and Certified Public Finance Accountant (CPFA). 

As Professional Accountant, he is fellow member of three professional accounting bodies Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh-ICAB, Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh-ICMAB and Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy-CIPFA, UK. 

He obtained his Honors in Commerce and Master in Accounting from the University of Chittagong. 

Later he joined the department of Accounting of the same University as a lecturer.

Dr Salim was born in 1966 at the village of Daulatpur in Fatikchari upzila of Chottogram. 

BHBFC

