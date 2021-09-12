Saleh Uddin recounts his time in banking sector

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and renowned Bangladeshi economist Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed appeared recently as a distinguished guest on IPDC Ogroj.

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed narrated various anecdotes of his glorious journey on the 24th episode of IPDC Ogroj.

IPDC Ogroj centers around the leaders of various fields and disciplines, who have helped to rebuild Bangladesh post-liberation.

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed spoke about the days of his youth, his journey towards attaining higher education, and his contribution to rural development efforts in Bangladesh. Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed has long been engaged in rural development work both in Bangladesh and abroad. As a member of the advisory panel of a number of government and non-government organizations and one of the pioneers of Bangladesh's banking sector, Dr. Saleh Uddin's presence on the show was much celebrated.

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed was appointed at the Bangladesh Bank in 2005, where he served as its ninth governor for four years until 2009. In the course of the lively discussion on the IPDC Ogroj stage, Dr Ahmed related to the audience his colorful experience in various roles. Dr. Ahmed has played a significant role in various organizations in rural development countries and abroad, such as the Center on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP). Furthermore, Dr. Saleh Uddin Ahmed has served as the Director General of the Bangladesh Academy of Rural Development (BARD). Following that, Dr. Ahmed served as the Director General of the NGO Affairs Bureau in the Prime Minister's Office.

From 1996 to 2005, Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed was the Managing Director of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), one of the leading microfinance funding agencies in Bangladesh. He has served as a consultant to international organisations such as ADB, APDC, ESCAP, FAO, ILO, UNCRD, UNDP, UNESCO and the World Bank. He shared the memories of those chaotic but cherished days with the IDPC audience on the stage of Ogroj.

Recalling his publishing and teaching life, Dr. Saleh Uddin Ahmed spoke of over 80 books, reports and journals he has authored. He was a member of the board of trustees of two universities and one college. He also taught at the Masters level at North South University and Dhaka University in 2009. Following that, he served as a Professor of Economics at North South University and BRAC University.

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed has received various awards and honors in his long and illustrious career. One of these is the Nawab Sir Salimullah Gold Medal, which he was awarded in 2006 for his outstanding contribution to the economy of Bangladesh.

Reminiscing about the beginnings of his academic career, Dr. Uddin told the audience that he obtained a master's degree in economics from Dhaka University in 1989. In 1986, he completed his PhD in Economics from Canada's McMaster University. He started his career as a lecturer in Dhaka University in 1970. And, since he joined on at the then Pakistan Civil Service before the independence of Bangladesh, Dr. Uddin has held various significant administrative positions in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the program, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance, Mominul Islam, said: "We are fortunate to host eminent personalities like Professor Saleh Uddin Ahmed on our platform. The presence of the economist Dr. Saleh Uddin Ahmed has made our initiative more meaningful."

'Ogroj' is a unique online show that celebrates the journeys of great personalities who have thrived in their respective fields through their perseverance and strong sense of purpose since the independence of Bangladesh. Mr. Anis A. Khan, one of the pioneers of the country's banking sector, leads the conversations of this highly acclaimed online program of IPDC.