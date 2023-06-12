Sajida Foundation, ULAB host workshop on disaster reduction in the Sundarbans delta

Corporates

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:26 pm

Related News

Sajida Foundation, ULAB host workshop on disaster reduction in the Sundarbans delta

The event also focused on achieving social resilience through sharing of multi-disciplinary knowledge

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:26 pm
Sajida Foundation, ULAB host workshop on disaster reduction in the Sundarbans delta

Sajida Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a workshop on exploring ways to reduce disaster risks in the Sundarbans delta.

The workshop, organised under the ENGAGE (Eliciting Needs-based Grassroots Action through Cross-Group Engagement) project, also focused on how social resilience can be enhanced through sharing of multi-disciplinary knowledge and implementation strategies.

The workshop was organised at the Hotel Renaissance Dhaka on 12 June.

Corinne Henchoz Pignani, deputy head of cooperation, embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, who was the special guest at the event, said, "I believe the coordination among the different stakeholders in the Sundarbans and the authorities of the communities, and of the development partners on how to have a coherent, consistent and meaningful action together now is very significant."

"From data to information to knowledge, it is like an ecosystem and we use the knowledge to shape policies," said the chief guest Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, and chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the parliament.

ENGAGE is a 3-year action research project funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The action research will be conducted by University of Lausanne, Switzerland, in collaboration with Sajida Foundation, ULAB, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, and the Sundarban Jana Shramajibi Manch (SJSM), India.

Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, and Muhymin Chowdhury, director, Impact Partners, Partnerships and Communications, Sajida Foundation were also present at the event along with researchers, representatives from various NGOs, government officials, and relevant stakeholders.

Sajida Foundation / ULAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

1h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

9h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

11h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

19m | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

7h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA