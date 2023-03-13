SAJIDA Foundation hosts 'Building Bridges' event

SAJIDA Foundation organised an event titled 'Building Bridges' at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday (13 March).

The event was hosted by the foundation's Governing Body Chairperson Farooq Sobhan, who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility and the co-founder of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, reads a press release.

The core objective of the event was to provide key external stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the work carried out by SAJIDA Foundation, to forge new connections and explore new collaboration opportunities with potential partners.

Speaking on the occasion, SAJIDA Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir said, "Our founder Syed Humayun Kabir had a strong moral compass with a heightened sense of compassion and empathy for those less fortunate.

"Armed with his core belief in philanthropy and his firm commitment in giving back to the community, he believed that honing our understanding about poverty would enable us to better serve the needs of the poor and marginalised. It is this belief system that has structured SAJIDA Foundation's unique set of values and the shared vision for change to build a more equitable society."

Farooq Sobhan said, "Over the years, SAJIDA Foundation has built up its programme interventions by undertaking self-financed pilot projects."

"It is from the learning experiences, empirical evidence and course corrections generated from these pilot projects that we seek to scale-up some of our programmes with additional funding from the private sector, philanthropic organisations at home and abroad, as well as our development partners," he added.

SAJIDA Foundation is a non-profit organisation with a focus on serving marginalised communities through multi-sectoral development programmes, such as microfinance, health services, including mental health, extreme poverty alleviation, and climate change.