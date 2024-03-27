Sailor launches Eid-ul-fitr collections

Eid denotes happiness, joy and pleasure. To celebrate this joyful festival, everyone takes part in parties, meetup programs, and chats with friends, relatives, office colleagues, and various social groups. People who are fashion-conscious aim to look attractive by wearing attractive clothes. Sailor Eid Ethnic Serene, Sailor Eid Festive Spotlight, and Sailor Eid Smart Wear Collection were created to meet this requirement.

Sailor offers a selection of ethnic Serene Collections, including men's Punjabi, Kabli, and Punjabi suits, and women's Salwar suits, two-pieces, and Kurtis.

Men's Punjabi clothing can be found in elegant jacquard and dobby designs in different premium fabrics like Pima cotton, Giza cotton, soft cotton, and rayon to maintain a fashionable & elegant look all day long, also Sailor has placed a high priority on choosing the most comfortable fabrics for women's dresses, which include premium silk, wrinkle-resistant chiffon, and luxurious cotton.

The Eid collection's attractiveness can be attributed to contemporary motifs, which include Moroccan art, calligraphy, geometric patterns, floral designs, and other digital print media also crafted with perfection using handwork, embroidery, decorative needlework, screen and block print, sequin work along with range of colors.

With the Sailor Eid Festive Spotlight Collection, you can wear a classy outfit that will make you stand out at parties and gatherings. Men's Punjabi suits, kurtas with various patterns, premium kurta suits, gowns for women, kurti suits, salwar suits, and luxurious party wear in various patterns are among this collection. The Eid festive spotlight collection has been created using luxurious designs, lightweight soft shiny fabrics, and fine craftsmanship, with a focus on the luxurious appearance, comfort, and weather.

Customers have always been enthusiastic about Sailor's Family Collection. The Eid family collection, along with the couple collection, father-son collection, and mother-daughter collection, has become more prominent among other collections. Salwar kameez, frocks, Kurtis, tops, Kaftan, lehenga sets, top-sets, skirts, party frocks, tops, koti sets, and palazzos can also be found here for little girls. Small boys' clothing arrangement comprises Punjabi clothes in different colors, half-sleeved shirts, and fotuas. Also, Patterns, comfortable fabrics, and colors are what children's clothing focuses on.

Apart from this, slim/loose fit casual shirts, ethnic shirts, polo shirts, T-shirts, denims and various types of pants for boys and tops, Kurtis, kaftans etc. for girls are available in the category of Sailor Eid Smart Wear collection.

The Eid collection of Sailor can be purchased nationwide at all outlets and online.