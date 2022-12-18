Saiful Islam re-elected as MCCI president

Md Saiful Islam has been re-elected as the president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2023.

The members of the board of directors unanimously re-elected him at the first meeting of the new board held on 27 November, which was confirmed at the 118th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MCCI held on 14 December, reads a press release.

At the same time, Kamran T Rahman was re-elected as the new senior vice-president and Habibullah N Karim was re-elected as the new vice-president of the MCCI.

A leading entrepreneur and commercially important person (CIP) since 1998, Saiful Islam is the managing director of Picard Bangladesh Limited. He is also the president of the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) and director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

The ex-president of Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) during 2008-2012, Saiful Islam also served impeccably as the vice-president of the Association of Export Oriented Shipbuilding Industries of Bangladesh (AEOSIB) and MCCI itself in 2021.

Besides, he holds the position of the chairman of Western Marine Shipyard Ltd, Narayangonj Engineering and Shipbuilding Ltd, Banga Dredgers Ltd, Subornobhumi Resorts Meghna, Munshigonj, and Subornobhumi Foundation.

In addition, he is the managing director of Footsteps Bangladesh Limited, director of Sairu Hill Resorts and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanghavi Shoe Accessories (BD) Pvt Ltd.