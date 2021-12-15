Saiful Islam elected MCCI president 

Md Saiful Islam has been elected as the president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2022.

The members of the Board of Directors unanimously elected him at the first meeting of the new board held on Sunday (5 December), and it was confirmed at the 117th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MCCI held on Wednesday (15 December).

At the same time, Kamran T Rahman was elected as the new senior vice-president and Habibullah N Karim was elected as the new vice-president of the MCCI.

A leading entrepreneur and commercially important person (CIP) since 1998, Saiful Islam is the managing director of Picard Bangladesh Limited. He is also the president of Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) and director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI).

The ex-president of Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BGCCI) during 2008-2012, Saiful Islam also served impeccably as the vice-president of Association of Export Oriented Shipbuilding Industries of Bangladesh (AEOSIB) and MCCI itself in 2021.

Besides, he holds the position of the chairman of Western Marine Shipyard Ltd, Narayangonj Engineering & Shipbuilding Ltd, Banga Dredgers Ltd, Subornobhumi Resorts Meghna, Munshigonj, and Subornobhumi Foundation.

In addition, he is the managing director of Footsteps Bangladesh Limited, director of Sairu Hill Resorts and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanghavi Shoe Accessories (BD) Pvt Ltd.