Saif Powertec stands beside 1000 flood-affected families

Saif Powertec Ltd, the operator company of Chattogram Port, has joined hands in supports to the floor-affected families in Sylhet.

It sponsored relief packs containing essentials including oral saline, dried foods, candles, baby food, which were distributed among a thousand families on Thursday, reads a press release.

Saif Powertec Executive Director Major (Rtd) Farukh Ahmed Khan handed over the packs to the military unit deployed to rescue the flood victims in Sylhet region.

During disasters and natural calamities, Saif Powertec tends to give a hand to the victims.