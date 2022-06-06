Saif Powertec pledges Tk50 lakh aid for treatment of Sitakunda fire victims

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 03:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Saif Powertec Limited has pledged cash aid worth Tk50 lakh for the treatment of BM Container Depot fire victims.

The company's Managing Director Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin made the pledge on Monday while visiting the victims who are being treated at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

He said, "Saif Powertech has always stood by the helpless every time the country was in a crisis and will continue to do the same in future."
 

