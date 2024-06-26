Safwan Choudhury reelected as vice chairman of Bank Asia
Mohd. Safwan Choudhury has been reelected as Vice Chairman of Bank Asia PLC at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 23 June, reads a press release.
Choudhury is an eminent industrialist of Bangladesh. He is a former president of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He is also the managing director of M Ahmed Tea & Lands Co. Ltd, Phulbari Tea Estates Ltd, M Ahmed Cold Storage Ltd, Premier Dyeing & Calendaring Ltd and M Ahmed Food & Spices Ltd.
Additionally, he is the president of FIVDB, an NGO, which provides primary education to underprivileged children. He also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association.