Safwan Choudhury reelected as vice chairman of Bank Asia

26 June, 2024, 11:35 pm
Mohd. Safwan Choudhury has been reelected as Vice Chairman of Bank Asia PLC at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 23 June, reads a press release.

Choudhury is an eminent industrialist of Bangladesh. He is a former president of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He is also the managing director of M Ahmed Tea & Lands Co. Ltd, Phulbari Tea Estates Ltd, M Ahmed Cold Storage Ltd, Premier Dyeing & Calendaring Ltd and M Ahmed Food & Spices Ltd.

Additionally, he is the president of FIVDB, an NGO, which provides primary education to underprivileged children. He also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association.
 

