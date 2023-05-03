Safwan Choudhury re-elected as Bank Asia vice chairman

03 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Safwan Choudhury re-elected as Bank Asia vice chairman

Mohd Safwan Choudhury has been re-elected as vice chairman of Bank Asia Limited at the Board of Directors' meeting held on 30 April, reads a press release.

He is a former president of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is also the managing director of M Ahmed Tea and Lands Co Ltd, Phulbari Tea Estates Ltd, M Ahmed Cold Storage Ltd, Premier Dyeing & Calendaring Ltd and M Ahmed Food & Spices Ltd.

Additionally, he is the president of FIVDB, an NGO, which provides primary education to underprivileged children. He had also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association.
 

