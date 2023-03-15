Safius Sami Alamgir gets FBCCI Business Excellence Award

15 March, 2023
Safius Sami Alamgir, managing director of Tampaco Foils Limited, has won the FBCCI Business Excellence Award in the small and medium enterprises category. 

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) gave the award to 10 individuals and organisations to honour businessmen who have contributed to the country's economy, reads a press release.

The awards were presented to the winners at a grand ceremony held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on 13 March. 

Among the winners, two people were awarded in the business leadership category; four in industry, commerce, services and agriculture and agribusiness; one in the young entrepreneur category; two were honoured in the small and medium entrepreneurs category and one in the women entrepreneurs category. Two people were also honoured in the special category of the Jury Board.

