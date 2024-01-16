'Safety Coverage' on Pathao Bike is here with you to ensure a Safe Journey

The country's largest digital platform Pathao App has various services, one of which is 'Pathao Bike'. As the local champion, Pathao is the first to bring this on-demand ride service to Bangladesh and has built 10 million users, who are regularly using Pathao services.

In this long journey, Pathao is constantly working to ensure top-notch service along with the safety of riders and users. By establishing ride-sharing services on safe journeys and avoiding contract-based ride-sharing, Pathao has established a healthy ecosystem of transportation. To ensure the safety of the ride service, Pathao has an insurance facility named "Safety Coverage" for both rider and user.

Pathao has more than 3 lakh regular riders. And, to ensure their safety Pathao brought a safety coverage facility that applies to both riders and users. This is how Pathao takes part in creating employment opportunities.

This safety coverage facility can be availed by both rider and passenger, in case of any accident during the ongoing app ride. In this facility, a user can claim personal accident coverage of up to 5000 Taka and up to 1 Lakh Taka as medical coverage. To claim this 'Safety Coverage' there is a simple claim submission process, which, both the user and the rider can claim within just 10 working days. And, only Pathao App has this Safety Coverage facility.

Pathao always brings modern and real-life-centric innovative solutions and will continue to do so in the future. Pathao works to be with people at every turn of their lives.

Founded in 2015, Pathao is building a digital infrastructure that creates opportunities, empowers people, and enriches lives. Pathao is the largest digital services platform in Bangladesh, and the market leader in ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics. With more than 10 million users, 300,000 drivers and delivery agents, 30,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants, Pathao is Moving Bangladesh — forward and upward. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy.