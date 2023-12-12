'Safe Food Campaign' organised to create awareness in Cox's Bazar

12 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 10:00 pm

'Safe Food Campaign' organised to create awareness in Cox's Bazar

Md Abdul Qayyum Sarkar, chairman of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Strengthening the Inspection, Regulatory  and Coordinating Function of BFSA Project today (12 December) organised a 'Safe Food Campaign' with the aim of creating awareness about safe food among various street food workers of Cox's Bazar.

Md Abdul Qayyum Sarkar, chairman of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority, was the chief guest on the occasion.

He inaugurated the online campaign and informed about the regulations and laws of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority among the 100 street food workers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bibhishan Kanti Das, additional deputy commissioner (General), Cox's Bazar presided over the programme on behalf of the deputy commissioner.

He instructed street food workers to follow the rules related to safe food and instructed all to serve safe food to the tourists.

Abdun Naser Khan, secretary of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority and project director of STIRC project, was present as a special guest in the campaign.

He asked participants not to use newspapers and burnt oil and instructed them to refrain from selling rotten food.

Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Additional Director (Deputy Secretary) Md  Kawserul Islam Sikder was also present.

He discussed food safety with the food workers and exchanged views on the overall issue.

17 newly appointed safe food officers of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority were present in the campaign.

On the occasion, aprons, caps and hand gloves were provided to 100 street food workers by the STIRC project.

