Safe food authority to implement regulations related to advertisement of food products

A meeting was held today (12 February) in the training room of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BFSA) to present the draft of "Safe Food (Advertisement and Claims) Regulations, 2024" and take feedback from stakeholders.

According to this regulation containing 16 articles, if any person provides false information in the advertisement of food products, if the language of advertisement hurts the sentiments of a particular community, if he uses obscene or ugly words or if he claims homogeneous food products as superior, the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority will bring under penalty, reads a press release.

Also, conditions for advertising food products, conditions for nutrition claims, no-salt claims, information on the use of additives, health support claims, prohibited claims, no-sugar claims, redressal of advertising complaints and penalties for violations of regulations. Described in detail. It is also said that if any person or organization advertises in violation of the regulations, the authorities have the authority to immediately stop the advertisement.

Md. Abdul Qayyum Sarkar, chairman, of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority presided over the event which started at 11am. He expressed his gratitude to all the concerned committees and asked to incorporate the views of the participants in the regulations.

Md. Rezaul Karim, former member of BFSA, was present as a discussant in the meeting which started with the welcome speech of Nazma Begum, a member of the authority. He said, "These regulations are being made with the aim of stopping misleading or inaccurate advertisements. Depending on the nature of the consumers, the issues of their demands are included. Besides, the principles of Codex are also followed."

Professor Razia Begum, Professor, Department of Marketing, Dhaka University said in her speech as a discussant, "After the implementation of these regulations, it should be strictly ensured and widely publicized in the media."

The representatives of various food establishments attended the event and gave their opinions and the authorities assured about the inclusion of the opinions received in the regulations.

Nazneen Akhter, scientific officer of the authority presented the keynote at the meeting moderated by Sheikh Md. Ferdous Arafat, law officer, Safe Food Authority.