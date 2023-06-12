Sadia Rayen Ahmed elected chairman of Dutch-Bangla Bank

Sadia Rayen Ahmed was elected the chairman of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd at the 267th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held on 12 June. She succeeds Sayem Ahmed.

She has been serving as a director of the bank since 14 June 2022, reads a press release.

She has business experience since 2012 as the deputy managing director (finance) of various textile spinning mills with a monthly export of $80 million.

She completed her education from the American International School Dhaka, Branksome Hall Canada and the University of Toronto St George, Canada.