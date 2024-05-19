Sadia Islam Mou inaugurates Air Astra's Banani sales office

19 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Sadia Islam Mou inaugurates Air Astra's Banani sales office

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Air Astra, the country's youngest commercial airline in passenger service, today (19 May) opened its new sales office in Banani of Dhaka.

The office was inaugurated by famous model, dance artist & actress Sadia Islam Mou along with Air Astra CEO Imran Asif and other officials of Air Astra.

The inauguration was followed by a Milad, where representatives of various travel agencies were present.

"I feel very happy to be present at this event of Air Astra," said Sadia Islam Mou. Air Astra has already won the hearts of passengers with its vibrant look and premium service. I hope they will continue to serve passengers through their service and safe flight operations."

This is Air Astra's fourth sales office. With the opening of the sales office, passengers will now be able to purchase tickets and holiday packages directly from the Banani sales office. All other facilities such as ticket refund, and change of flight time will also be available at the Banani sales office.

Air Astra currently operates daily 14 flights on Dhaka - Cox's Bazar - Dhaka, Dhaka – Chittagong - Dhaka, Dhaka - Sylhet - Dhaka and Dhaka – Saidpur - Dhaka routes. Air Astra operates a fleet of 3x modern French-built ATR72-600 aircraft configured with 70 seats. It is the most modern turboprop aircraft in the world today with enhanced safety and reliability features Air Astra will start flights on international routes very soon.

