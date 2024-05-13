Sadharan Bima Corporation hands over cheque wroth Tk.12 lakhs for death of pilot in crash

13 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sadharan Bima Corporation handed over a cheque of Tk.12 lakhs for the death claim of Air Force Squadron Leader Asim Jawad in the crash of an Air Force training aircraft.

Asim Jawad, the 'Sword of Honour' awardee of the Bangladesh Air Force, died on 9 May when a training aircraft of the Air Force crashed, reads a press release. 

A cheque for an insurance claim under the Personal Accident Insurance policy of Sadharan Bima Corporation for Tk.12,00,000/- (Twelve Lakh only) taka was handed over on 12 May to Bangladesh Air Force Warrant Officer Mohammad Raihan Uddin by Sadharan Bima Corporation. General Manager Bibekananda Saha, Deputy General Manager Md. Abdul Barek and Manager Muhammad Masum Hossain Khan were present on behalf of Sadharan Bima Corporation in the cheque handing over ceremony.

