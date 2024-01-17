Sadharan Bima Corporation congratulates Finance Minister Mahmood Ali

17 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Sadharan Bima Corporation has congratulated newly-appointed Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali. 

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sadharan Bima Corporation Dulal Krishna Saha and Managing Director Md Haroon-or-Rashid greeted and congratulated him with flowers at the office of the minister on Wednesday, reads a press release. 

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Department was also present at thtat time. 
 

